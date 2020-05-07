App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nickel futures trade steady at Rs 938.5/kg, brokerages see Rs 955 levels in short term

In the futures market, nickel for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 940.40 and a low of Rs 933.60 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nickel prices were steady at Rs 938.50 per kg on May 7 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, nickel for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 940.40 and a low of Rs 933.60 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 860.40 and a high of Rs 972.50.

Nickel futures for May delivery rose Rs 0.10, or 0.01 percent, to Rs 938.50 per kg at 19:12 hours on a business turnover of 1,953 lots. The same for June delivery was up Rs 2.40, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 938.80 per kg on a turnover of 181 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 921.13 crore and Rs 24.17 crore, respectively.



Axis Securities expects nickel prices to remain positive going forward. "Any breakout above Rs 940 on the rising trend line channel is a bullish signal and would push prices higher towards Rs 950-955 levels intraday. On the downside, Rs 929 may form a strong support zone."

On the hourly chart price, nickel is trading above its 20 & 60 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is a bullish sign.

Motilal Oswal too sees the base metal trading positively with support at Rs 927 and intermediate support at Rs 935. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 947-955 levels.

At 13:52 (GMT), the base metal futures rose 0.28 percent to $12,360 per tonne in London.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:01 pm

