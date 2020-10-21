Nickel futures touches fresh high of Rs 1,181.8/kg, further upside seen

Nickel prices surged to Rs 1,178.7 per kg on October 21 as participants increased their long positions. The base metal extended gains in the afternoon session, supported by a weak dollar and growing prospects of US stimulus.

Prices soared to 11-month high on robust demand from stainless steel mills in China and Indonesia, along with delays to planned expansions of production capacity in Indonesia until next year.

Increase in electric vehicle sales in China and rising interest across the globe is likely to add to demand.

The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) expects global demand at 2.52 million tonne (MT) in 2021 from 2.32 MT this year, with expectations of 117,000 tonne surplus in 2020 and a surplus of 68,000 tonne for 2021.

MCX MCXMETLDEX rose 124 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,328.30 at 14:47 pm. The index tracks real-time performance of a basket of five base metal futures: aluminium, copper, lead, nickel and zinc.

In the futures market, nickel for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,181.80 and a low of Rs 1,172.10 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the base metal touched a low of Rs 1,035.10 and a high of Rs 1,181.80.

Nickel delivery for October contract edged higher to Rs 6.30, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 1,180.80 per kg at 14:51 hours on a business turnover of 2,340 lots. The same for November contracts jumped Rs 6.6, or 0.56 percent, to Rs 1,182.90 per kg on a turnover of 1,038 lots.

The value of the October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 785.31 crore and Rs 66.55 crore, respectively.

On the technical charts, nickel has been trading in a rising channel formation and recently breached above the previous high of Rs 1,158.40. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is indicating strength in price. MACD above the zero line is also confirming the same.”

Jigar Dharamshi, Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal, said nickel has immediate support at Rs 1,130, whereas major support is placed at Rs 1,090. "Buying on dip around Rs 1,130 is advised, targeting Rs 1,215-1,235 levels."

At 09:27 (GMT), the base metal price was up 0.33 percent at $16,107.50 per tonne in London.