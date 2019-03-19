App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures soften by 0.07% on weak spot cues

At the MCX, nickel for delivery in March fell by 60 paise, or 0.07 percent to Rs 889.50 per kg in business turnover 1,369 lots.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in March fell by 60 paise, or 0.07 percent to Rs 889.50 per kg in business turnover 1,369 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from alloy-makers in the physical market attributed the slide in nickel prices at futures trade.
