Nickel futures slump 0.59% to Rs 1,119.60 per kg on strong dollar

Nickel prices slumped to Rs 1,119.60 per kg on September 7 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest.

The base metals traded lower tracking firmness in the US dollar. The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.32 percent to trade at 93.01, the highest since August 25.

Nickel stocks at LME warehouses fell by 2,340 tonnes last week, while SHFE stocks decreased by 192 tonnes.

In the futures market, nickel for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,120.60 and a low of Rs 1,118 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,027.50 and a high of Rs 1,158.40.

Nickel delivery for September contract declined Rs 6.60, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 1,119.60 per kg at 19:44 hours with a business turnover of 1,657 lots. The same for October contract slipped Rs 3.70, or 0.33 percent, to Rs 1,129.70 per kg with a turnover of 100 lots.

The value of the September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 912.09 crore and Rs 5.08 crore, respectively.

MCX Nickel price has seen a bounce from forming support near 50 percent retracement level, price is expected to trade negatively. Sustaining above Rs 1,122.50 would push price higher towards Rs 1,131-1,136 levels in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

On the daily chart, the price has been trading above 20 EMA which shows any dip should be used for buying.

At 1419 (GMT), the base metal futures was down 0.96 percent quoting at $15,175 per tonne in London.