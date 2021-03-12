Nickel futures slip 1.37% to Rs 1,165 per kg on dollar uptick

Nickel

Nickel prices edged lower to Rs 1,165.10 per kg on March 12 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal extended decline after a gap-down open in the evening session, tracking firm dollar.

The commodity has been trading higher than 200-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20, 50, and 100 days’ moving averages on a daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.11 which indicates negative momentum in prices.

Nickel price declined on jump in inventories in LME accredited warehouses and signs of higher supplies.

The US dollar traded higher at 91.86 or up 0.49 percent on Friday against a basket of six currencies.

MCX METLDEX was down 140 points, or 1 percent, at 13,800 at 18:05 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of key base metals.

Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, “Yesterday metals finished session on a positive undertone as Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package became law. Copper, Nickel, Zinc and Aluminium appreciated on optimism that President Joe Biden may announce an infrastructure plan of more than $2 trillion at the end of this month. Chian’s Tsingshan Holding Group said last week that it will be able to provide a new flow of nickel matte from its Indonesian operations."

“Nickel is a key metal needed in the production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. China has continued to show its dominance in the global battery supply chain by sending the nickel market into overdrive after stainless steel producer announced it would be able to provide a new flow of nickel matte from its Indonesian operations”, he added.

In the futures market, nickel for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,174 and a low of Rs 1,152.80 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,145.50 and a high of Rs 1,457.

Nickel delivery for March contract slipped by Rs 16.20, or 1.37 percent, to Rs 1,165.10 per kg at 18:10 hours with a business turnover of 2,340 lots. The same for April contract fell by Rs 11.20, or 0.94 percent, to Rs 1,175 per kg with a turnover of 226 lots.

The value of the March and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 825.67 crore and Rs 18.63 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services said the present weakness may stretch lower in the coming session towards the downside objective of Rs 1,140 or even lower. The rise above Rs 1,170 would be an early sign of intraday price recovery.

At 12:44 (GMT), the industrial metal price was down 1.03 percent, quoting at $16,152 per tonne in London.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.