Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 2.80, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 967.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,857 lots.
PTI
Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.29 per cent to Rs 967.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 2.80, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 967.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,857 lots.
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.
For All Commodities Related News - Click Here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 03:55 pm