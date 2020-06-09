Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Tuesday fell 0.5 per cent to Rs 976.40 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 4.90, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 976.40 per kg with a business turnover of 2,065 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.