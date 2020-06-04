App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 02:57 PM IST

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 12.60, or 1.31 percent, to Rs 948.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,679 lots.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Nickel prices on Thursday fell 1.31 percent to Rs 948.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 12.60, or 1.31 percent, to Rs 948.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,679 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 02:52 pm

