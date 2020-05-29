App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 5.60, or 0.6 percent, to Rs 924.70 per kg with a business turnover of 1,434 lots.

PTI

Nickel prices on Friday fell 0.6 percent to Rs 924.70 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.

First Published on May 29, 2020 04:43 pm

