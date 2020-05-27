Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 8.50, or 0.92 percent, to Rs 920.40 per kg with a business turnover of 29 lots.
PTI
Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.92 percent to Rs 920.40 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.
First Published on May 27, 2020 03:03 pm