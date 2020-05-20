Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.13 percent to Rs 942.80 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 1.20, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 942.80 per kg with a business turnover of 402 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.



