Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Friday fell 0.23 percent to Rs 912.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 2.10, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 912.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,527 lots.Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.
First Published on May 15, 2020 02:55 pm