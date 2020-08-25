172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|nickel-futures-slide-on-tepid-demand-29-5753451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for September delivery traded down by Rs 2.20, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 1,116.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,510 lots.

PTI

Nickel prices on Tuesday fell by 0.2 percent to Rs 1,116.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.
