Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Tuesday fell by 0.2 percent to Rs 1,116.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for September delivery traded down by Rs 2.20, or 0.2 percent, to Rs 1,116.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,510 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.