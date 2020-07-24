App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

PTI

Nickel prices on Friday fell by 1.76 percent to Rs 1,008.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery traded down by Rs 18.10, or 1.76 percent, to Rs 1,008.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,018 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.
