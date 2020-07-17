Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Friday fell 0.71 percent to Rs 1,008 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery traded down by Rs 7.20, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 1,008 per kg with a business turnover of 1,580 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.