you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 2.30, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 925.30 per kg with a business turnover of 1,536 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.25 per cent to Rs 925.30 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 2.30, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 925.30 per kg with a business turnover of 1,536 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:56 pm

#Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

