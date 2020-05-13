Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.25 per cent to Rs 925.30 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 2.30, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 925.30 per kg with a business turnover of 1,536 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.