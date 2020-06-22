Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 4.60, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 970.40 per kg with a business turnover of 1,769 lots.
PTI
Nickel prices on Monday fell 0.47 per cent to Rs 970.40 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 4.60, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 970.40 per kg with a business turnover of 1,769 lots.Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:58 pm