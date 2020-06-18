Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by 30 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 978.90 per kg with a business turnover of 1,915 lots.
PTI
Nickel prices on Thursday fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 978.90 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by 30 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 978.90 per kg with a business turnover of 1,915 lots.Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 03:43 pm