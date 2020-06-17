Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Wednesday fell 0.46 percent to Rs 987.60 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 4.60, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 987.60 per kg with a business turnover of 2,070 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.