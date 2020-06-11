Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 15.20, or 1.54 per cent, to Rs 970.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,943 lots.
PTI
Nickel prices on Thursday fell 1.54 per cent to Rs 970.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 15.20, or 1.54 per cent, to Rs 970.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,943 lots.
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.
For All Commodities Related News - Click Here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:46 pm