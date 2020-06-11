App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 15.20, or 1.54 per cent, to Rs 970.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,943 lots.

PTI

Nickel prices on Thursday fell 1.54 per cent to Rs 970.50 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery traded down by Rs 15.20, or 1.54 per cent, to Rs 970.50 per kg with a business turnover of 1,943 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices.

