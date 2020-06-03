Nickel futures rise on spot demand

Nickel prices on Wednesday rose 0.1 per cent to Rs 964.40 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Re 1, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 964.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,897 lots.

However, the metal for July delivery traded lower by 40 paise, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 965 per kg in a business turnover of 176 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

