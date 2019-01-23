App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures rise on pick up in demand, overseas cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the January was trading higher by Rs 2.90, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 826.30 per kg in business turnover of 1,285 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nickel prices rose 0.35 per cent to Rs 826.30 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators widened bets, driven by pick-up in demand in the domestic spot market.

Besides, a firm trend overseas supported the upside.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the January was trading higher by Rs 2.90, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 826.30 per kg in business turnover of 1,285 lots.

Analysts attributed rise in nickel futures to raising of positions by traders due to pick up in demand from alloy-makers in the spot market.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.