Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for August delivery gained Rs 18, or 1.66 percent, to Rs 1,103.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,867 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.