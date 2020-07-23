Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Thursday rose by 1.86 percent to Rs 1,005.40 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 18.40, or 1.86 percent, to Rs 1,005.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,422 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 16.90, or 1.7 percent, at Rs 1,010.10 per kg in a business turnover of 505 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.