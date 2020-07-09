Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Thursday rose 0.18 percent to Rs 1,016.60 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 1.80, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 1,016.60 per kg in a business turnover of 2,155 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by 10 paise, or 0.01 percent, at Rs 1,019 per kg in a business turnover of 179 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.