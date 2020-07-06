Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Monday rose 1.46 percent to Rs 991 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 14.30, or 1.46 percent, to Rs 991 per kg in a business turnover of 2,373 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 14.30, or 1.46 percent, at Rs 995 per kg in a business turnover of 102 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.