Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Monday rose 0.66 percent to Rs 1,111.70 per kg in the futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the August delivery gained Rs 7.30, or 0.66 percent, to Rs 1,111.70 per kg in a business turnover of 1,755 lots.

Rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:30 pm

