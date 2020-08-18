Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Tuesday rose by 0.22 percent to Rs 1,078.80 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for August delivery gained Rs 2.40, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 1,107.40 per kg in a business turnover of 2,023 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.