commodities
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures rise on firm demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 4.20, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 960.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1610 lots.

Nickel prices on Friday rose by 0.44 per cent to Rs 960.80 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 4.20, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 960.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1610 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded lower by Rs 2.60, or 0.27 per cent, at Rs 964.20 per kg in a business turnover of 2 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #nickel

