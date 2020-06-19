App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures rise on firm demand



PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Nickel prices on Friday rose by 0.37 percent to Rs 988.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Rs 3.60, or 0.37 percent, to Rs 988.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,596 lots.

The metal for July delivery traded higher by Rs 3.80, or 0.38 percent, at Rs 994.50 per kg in a business turnover of 409 lots.

Close
Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #nickel

