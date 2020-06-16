App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures rise on firm demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Rs 4, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 980.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,946 lots.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Nickel prices on Tuesday rose 0.41 per cent to Rs 980.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Rs 4, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 980.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,946 lots.

Similarly, the metal for July delivery traded higher by Rs 4.50, or 0.46 per cent, at Rs 984.40 per kg in a business turnover of 297 lots.

Close

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:58 pm

