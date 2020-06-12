Nickel futures rise on firm demand

Nickel prices on Friday rose 0.1 percent to Rs 965.40 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Re 1, or 0.1 percent, to Rs 965.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,786 lots.

Similarly, the metal for July delivery traded higher by 90 paise, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 968.80 per kg in a business turnover of 262 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.