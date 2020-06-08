Nickel futures rise on firm demand

Nickel prices on Monday rose 0.25 per cent to Rs 977.10 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for June delivery gained Rs 2.40, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 977.10 per kg in a business turnover of 2,110 lots.

Similarly, the metal for July delivery traded higher by 80 paise, or 0.08 per cent, at Rs 976.90 per kg in a business turnover of 229 lots.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.