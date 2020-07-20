Nickel futures rise on firm demand

Nickel prices on Monday rose by 0.62 percent to Rs 1,000 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 6.20, or 0.62 percent, to Rs 1,000 per kg in a business turnover of 1,694 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 4.10, or 0.41 percent, at Rs 1,003.20 per kg in a business turnover of 335 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.