Nickel futures rise on firm demand

Nickel prices on Monday rose by 0.33 per cent to Rs 1,026.30 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 3.40, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,026.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,776 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 3.80, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 1,031 per kg in a business turnover of 225 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.