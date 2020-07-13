App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures rise on firm demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery gained Rs 3.40, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,026.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,776 lots.

PTI

Nickel prices on Monday rose by 0.33 per cent to Rs 1,026.30 per kg in futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 3.80, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 1,031 per kg in a business turnover of 225 lots.

The metal for August delivery traded higher by Rs 3.80, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 1,031 per kg in a business turnover of 225 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 03:38 pm

