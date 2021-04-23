MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Nickel futures jump 1% to Rs 1,216 per kg, brokerages see further upside

The hourly momentum indicator RSI is trading at 52 and it has given a bullish divergence.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / April 23, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
Nickel

Nickel

Nickel prices climbed to Rs 1,216.10 per kg on April 22 as participants trimmed their positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal extended gain after a gap-up open in the evening session to trade at day’s high.

The non-ferrous commodity has been trading higher than 5 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than 20, 50, and 100 days’ moving averages on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.05, which indicates sideways momentum in prices.

Industrial metals in international market traded sideways to higher, tracking weakness in US Dollar index and hopes of recovering economic growth in major industrial metal consumer China.

The US dollar traded lower at 90.96 or down 0.40 percent on Friday against a basket of six currencies.

MCX METLDEX increased 81 points, or 0.56 percent, to 14,610 at 19:07. The index tracks real-time performance of key base metals.

Close

Related stories

MCX Nickel price has seen strong pullback after testing several supports near trendline, price is expected to trade positively, according to Axis Securities. Any breakout above Rs 1,216 would push the price higher towards Rs 1,226 - Rs 1,232 levels intraday.

Axis Securities Axis Securities

The hourly momentum indicator RSI is trading at 52 and it has given a bullish divergence, the broking firm added.

In the futures market, nickel for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,222 and a low of Rs 1,200.50 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,154.30 and a high of Rs 1,461.30.

Nickel delivery for the April contract gained Rs 13.40, or 1.11 percent, to Rs 1,216.10 per kg at 19:17 hours with a business turnover of 1,082 lots. The same for May contract surged by Rs 11.40, or 0.94 percent, to Rs 1,223.60 per kg with a turnover of 930 lots.

The value of the April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 763.22 crore and Rs 321.21 crore, respectively.

MCX Nickel price is expected to trade in a bullish trend with support at Rs 1,208 level and intermediate support at Rs 1,217 level, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 1,231- Rs 1,238 zone.

At 13:51 (GMT), the industrial metal price was up 1.20 percent at $16,185 per tonne in London.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #LME Nickel #Market news #nickel #Nickel Technicals
first published: Apr 23, 2021 07:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.