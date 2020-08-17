Nickel futures jump 1.86% to Rs 1,105.8 per kg on upbeat demand

Nickel prices edged higher to Rs 1,105.8 per kg on August 17 as participants increased their long positions. Base metals complex traded higher on August 17 with nickel prices rallying nearly 2 percent intraday.

The commodity was supported by upbeat demand from China’s stainless steel sector and rise in steel and iron ore prices. However, weighing on prices is higher stocks at the accredited warehouses of the London Metal Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), which may cap the upside.

In the futures market, nickel for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,108 and a low of Rs 1,091.9 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 963.6 and a high of Rs 1,117.

Nickel futures for August delivery jumped Rs 20.2, or 1.86 percent, to Rs 1,105.8 per kg at 18:53 hours on a business turnover of 2,173 lots. The same for September delivery gained Rs 19.9, or 1.82 percent, to Rs 1,112.7 per kg on a turnover of 122 lots.

The value of the August and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,437.57 crore and Rs 20.29 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, sees resistance and support for MCX August Nickel futures at Rs 1,130 and Rs 1,080, respectively.

At 13:26 (GMT), base metal futures was up 1.86 percent at $14,655 per tonne in London.