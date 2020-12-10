PlusFinancial Times
Nickel futures hit 52-week high of Rs 1,305.70 per kg on high demand

In the futures market, nickel for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,305.70 and a low of Rs 1,245 per kg on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / Dec 10, 2020 / 09:42 PM IST
Nickel

Nickel prices climbed to a fresh 52-week high on the MCX at Rs 1,305.70 per kg on December 10 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal extended gain in the evening session tracking positive global cues.

The European Central Bank (ECB) rolled out further stimulus steps to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession and provide support to the economy while its 350 million people wait for coronavirus vaccines to be deployed, said a Reuters report.

The US dollar trades steady at 91 or down 0.08 percent in the evening session.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 190.49 points, or 1.39 percent, at 13,877.94 at 19:38.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate at Choice Broking said, “For the month ahead, we are expecting LME and MCX Nickel futures to witness uptrend with reports of higher demand from the battery sector in Germany and Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of nickel ore, a key component of EV batteries.”

Moreover, Nickel and other base metal prices are likely to find support amid expectancy of US stimulus package in the coming weeks with reports of further proceeding, he said.

In the futures market, nickel for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,305.70 and a low of Rs 1,245 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,138 and a high of Rs 1,305.70.

Nickel delivery for December contract gained Rs 41.40, or 3.30 percent, to Rs 1,294.90 per kg at 19:52 hours with a business turnover of 2,678 lots. The same for January contract rose Rs 42.40, or 3.38 percent, to Rs 1,295 per kg with a turnover of 286 lots.

The value of the December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,371.71 crore and Rs 58.47 crore, respectively.

MCX Nickel will trade with positive bias for the session with support at Rs 1,250-1,240 whereas resistance is at Rs 1,267-1,275 levels, said Motilal Oswal.

At 1429 (GMT), the base metal price jumped 3.56 percent quoting at $17,290 per tonne in London.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
