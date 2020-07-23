Nickel futures gets an Elon Musk boost, surges to Rs 1,014.70/kg

Nickel prices climbed to Rs 1,014.70 per kg on July 23 as participants increased their long positions.

The commodity edged higher supported by a weaker dollar and hopes of additional stimulus measures.

In a post-earnings conference call on July 22, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, pressed miners to produce more nickel, a key constituent in the batteries that power the company's electric cars, warning that the current cost of batteries remained a big hurdle to the company's growth.

Musk promised to offer a huge contract for a longer period to miners if they mined nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way.

In the futures market, nickel for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,019.40 and a low of Rs 988.90 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 924.10 and a high of Rs 1,036.60.

Nickel futures for July delivery gained Rs 28, or 2.84 percent, to Rs 1,015 per kg at 18:04 hours on a business turnover of 1,577 lots. The same for August delivery rose Rs 28.10, or 2.83 percent, to Rs 1,011.30 per kg on a turnover of 489 lots.

The value of July and August’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,725.83 crore and Rs 168.92 crore, respectively.

"Nickel is trading near the resistance line of the descending triangle pattern. Sustaining above Rs 1,016 would push prices higher towards Rs 1,025-1,035 levels intraday," according to Axis Securities.

At 12:37 (GMT), the base metal futures was up 3.17 percent at $13,492.50 per tonne in London.