Nickel futures gain 1.8% on spot demand

Nickel prices shot up 1.8 percent to Rs 919.80 per kg in futures trade on April 8 as speculators built up fresh positions as demand from alloy makers picked up amid a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 16.30, or 1.8 percent, at Rs 919.80 per kg in a business turnover of 8,557 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on firm demand from alloy makers at physical markets amid a firm trend overseas strengthened nickel prices in futures trade.