Nickel futures gain 0.68% in evening trade

Nickel prices edged higher to Rs 971 per kg on June 12 as participants increased their long positions.

In the futures market, nickel for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 973.70 and a low of Rs 959.20 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 902.30 and a high of Rs 987.10.

Nickel delivery for June contract gained Rs 6.60, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 971.00 per kg at 20:00 hours with a business turnover of 1,875 lots. The same for July contract rose Rs 7.60, or 0.79 percent, to Rs 975.50 per kg with a turnover of 253 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,366.09 crore and Rs 17.93 crore, respectively.

MCX Nickel price is trading under an ascending broadening wedge pattern, price is expected to trade positively. Sustaining above Rs 972 next leg of the rally would push the price towards Rs 985-990 level in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

On the hourly chart, price is trading above 60 EMA which is a bullish sign and the relative strength index is at 60 indicting higher momentum.

The broking firm advised its clients to buy June nickel at Rs 972 with a stoploss at Rs 966 and a target of Rs 984.

At 14:36 (GMT), the base metal futures was up 0.73 percent quoting at $12,737.50 per tonne in London.