you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures gain 0.20% on spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in January went up by Rs 1.70, or 0.20 percent, to Rs 831 per kg in business turnover of 941 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nickel prices edged up by 0.20 percent to Rs 831 per kg in futures trading on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions after firm demand from alloy makers amid firm overseas cues.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after firm demand from alloy-makers at physical market and a firm trend overseas strengthened nickel prices at futures trade.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:10 pm

