App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures fall on low demand

The metal for delivery in August also dipped by Rs 13.60, or 1.38 per cent, to Rs 972.80 per kg in a business turnover of 10,494.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nickel prices fell 1.11 per cent to Rs 984.30 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators booked profits amid subdued demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 11, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 984.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2,330 lots.

The metal for delivery in August also dipped by Rs 13.60, or 1.38 per cent, to Rs 972.80 per kg in a business turnover of 10,494.

Close
Analysts said a weak trend at the spot market on low demand from alloy-makers mainly weighed on nickel prices here.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.