Nickel futures fall on low demand

Nickel prices fell 1.11 per cent to Rs 984.30 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators booked profits amid subdued demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 11, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 984.30 per kg in a business turnover of 2,330 lots.

The metal for delivery in August also dipped by Rs 13.60, or 1.38 per cent, to Rs 972.80 per kg in a business turnover of 10,494.

Analysts said a weak trend at the spot market on low demand from alloy-makers mainly weighed on nickel prices here.