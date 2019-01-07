App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures fall 0.08% on muted spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined 60 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 772.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,537 lots.

PTI
Nickel prices were down by 0.08 per cent to Rs 772.50 per kg in futures trade Monday as traders cut bets, tracking a weak trend due to sluggish demand from consuming industries in the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined 60 paise, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 772.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,537 lots.

Market analysts said the fall in nickel prices in futures trade was mostly in sync with a weak trend at the domestic spot markets due to muted demand from alloy-makers in the domestic spot markets.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 11:25 am

#Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

