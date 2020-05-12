Nickel futures down nearly 1% in evening trade

Nickel prices slipped to Rs 934.40 per kg on May 12 as participants increased their short positions.

The base metal has gained recently on hopes of a pickup in global economic activity as countries eased coronavirus restrictions. However, given the risks of the second wave of infections in some countries such as South Korea, China and European nations like Germany and Spain the rally in base metal could get capped soon.

In the futures market, nickel for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 939.60 and a low of Rs 930.70 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 860.40 and a high of Rs 972.50.

Nickel futures May delivery slipped Rs 8.90, or 0.94 percent, to Rs 934.00 per kg at 18:09 hours on a business turnover of 1,697 lots. The same for June delivery was down Rs 8.50, or 0.9 percent, to Rs 933.50 per kg on a turnover of 212 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 713.19 crore and Rs 4.20 crore, respectively.

"Nickel is trading near its lower trend line support and is expected to trade with a negative bias. If it breaks below Rs 930, the next leg of correction would drag price lower towards Rs 920-915 levels," Axis Securities said.

In a research note, Motilal Oswal too warns of bearish signs in Nickel. It cites prices trading below its 9 and 20 EMA on the hourly chart as a bearish sign. "Nickel is expected to trade rangebound, with support at Rs 920 and resistance at Rs 945," it said.

At 12:43 (GMT), the base metal futures was down 0.50 percent at $12,337.50 per tonne in London.

