Nickel futures down 0.81% to Rs 1,082 per kg on dollar rebound

Nickel prices declined to Rs 1,082 per kg on September 21 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest.

The US dollar index trades higher up 0.58 percent at 93.48 ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech later this week.

Nickel prices came under pressure amid profit booking as the recent rally seems overdone and higher stocks at LME warehouse.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index eased 112.67 points, or 0.05 percent, at 11,803.18 at 18:45.

In the futures market, nickel for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,098.90 and a low of Rs 1,075.50 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,027.50 and a high of Rs 1,158.40.

Nickel delivery for September contract slipped Rs 8.80, or 0.81 percent, to Rs 1,082 per kg at 18:46 hours with a business turnover of 1,699 lots. The same for October contract was down Rs 8.30, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 1,090.90 per kg with a turnover of 299 lots.

The value of the September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 1,500.18 crore and Rs 50.47 crore, respectively.

MCX Nickel price is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 1,093 level and intermediate resistance at Rs 1,085 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 1,070-1,062 zone.

At 1320 (GMT), the base metal price was down 0.86 percent quoting at $14,722.50 per tonne in London.