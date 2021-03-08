Nickel futures continue to fall, slips 0.35% to Rs 1,188 per kg after plunging 13.3% last week

Nickel prices edged lower to Rs 1,188 per kg on March 8 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal had declined 13.3 percent last week on the MCX.

Nickel recovered losses and traded in the negative territory after a gap-down start, tracking firm dollar and weak global cues.

The commodity has been trading higher than 200-day moving averages (DMA) but lower than 5, 20, 50, and 100 days’ moving averages on a daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.81 which indicates negative momentum in prices.

The US dollar traded higher at 91.21 or up 0.25 percent on Monday against a basket of six currencies.

MCX METLDEX was down 33 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,016 at 16:36 pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of key base metals.

"Base metal prices ended lower with most of the metals witnessing sell-off during the week passed by. Nickel prices plunged by nearly 12 percent, registering the worst week since 2011," said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

“Nickel prices witnessed sell-off after China's Tsingshan Holding Group said it would supply 100,000 tonnes of nickel matte - an intermediate product that can be used to make battery-grade nickel for electric vehicles - to two other Chinese firms within a year from October. Nickel support lies at Rs 1,140 and resistance at Rs 1,230”, said Patel.

In the futures market, nickel for March delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,193.20 and Rs 1,175.40 per kg, respectively on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 1,158.30 and a high of Rs 1,457.

Nickel delivery for March contract slipped by Rs 4.20, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 1,188 per kg at 16:44 pm with a business turnover of 1,862 lots. The same for April contract eased Rs 2.90, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 1,196 per kg with a turnover of 168 lots.

The value of March and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 718.23 crore and Rs 10.37 crore, respectively.

At 11:22 (GMT), the base metal price was trading 0.60 percent lower at $16,220 per tonne in London.

