Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures climb 1.33% on global cues, spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month contracts was trading higher by Rs 12.20 or 1.33 per cent to Rs 926.50 per kg in business turnover of 1,140 lots.

Amid firming trend overseas and strong demand at the domestic market, nickel prices went up by 1.33 per cent to Rs 926.50 per kg in futures trade Monday as traders participants widened their bets.

Analysts attributed the persistent rise in nickel futures to widening of positions by participants on the back of firm global trend.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 12:29 pm

