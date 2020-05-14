App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:41 PM IST

Nickel futures advance on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery gained Re 1, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 926.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,378 lots.

Representative image
Nickel prices on Thursday rose 0.11 percent to Rs 926.90 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

Similarly, the metal for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1.40, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 927.90 per kg in a business turnover of 253 lots.

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:35 pm

