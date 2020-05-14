Nickel futures advance on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery gained Re 1, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 926.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,378 lots.
Nickel prices on Thursday rose 0.11 percent to Rs 926.90 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery gained Re 1, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 926.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,378 lots.
Similarly, the metal for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1.40, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 927.90 per kg in a business turnover of 253 lots.
Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 14, 2020 02:35 pm