Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures advance on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery gained Rs 14, or 1.55 per cent, to Rs 917 per kg in a business turnover of 1,360 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nickel prices on Monday rose 1.55 per cent to Rs 917 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy makers in spot market.

Similarly, the metal for June delivery traded higher by Rs 13.10, or 1.45 per cent, at Rs 919.10 per kg in a business turnover of 276 lots.

Close

Rising demand in spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

First Published on May 18, 2020 04:11 pm

